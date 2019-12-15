Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Delhi citizenship unrest: 'We have no issues with the students'
Indian police have said they have "no issues" with students after clashes near a citizenship law protest in the capital Delhi.
-
15 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-india-50802656/delhi-citizenship-unrest-we-have-no-issues-with-the-studentsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window