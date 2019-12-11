Protesters set fire to India citizenship bill

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Protesters burn copies of 'anti-Muslim' India citizenship bill
Protesters in New Delhi have set fire to copies of a controversial citizenship bill, claiming it is discriminatory and unconstitutional.
The Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), now being debated by the upper house of parliament, offers amnesty to non-Muslim illegal immigrants from three neighbouring countries.
Opponents of the legislation say it violates India's secular principles.
-
11 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-india-50748413/protesters-burn-copies-of-anti-muslim-india-citizenship-billRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window