Delhi factory fire: Victims' families speak
The relatives of victims speak of their loss after a fire inside a factory killed more than 40 workers.
One woman told the BBC that her brother has been at work when his third child was born, and another man said he had spoken to his brother inside the factory when the blaze was taking hold.
The blaze broke out at the four-storey building in Delhi's congested old quarter early on Sunday morning.
Read more: Delhi factory fire: More than 40 dead in India blaze
09 Dec 2019
