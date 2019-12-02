'Maybe I could have saved my sister's life'

Video

The sister of a vet allegedly raped and murdered in southern India has told the BBC of her fear she could have saved her sibling's life, had she just taken her concerns seriously.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, revealed she initially dismissed her sister's worries after she called to say her scooter had a puncture and she was scared.

It was the last time the sisters spoke: the 27-year-old vet's badly-burned body was found the next day.

Her sister spoke to BBC Telugu's Balla Satish about the incident.

Video filmed by Naveen Kumar, edited by Anshul Verma.