Why India's growth rate is shrinking rapidly
GDP: Why India's growth rate is shrinking rapidly

India's growth rate is at its lowest in six years. Growth figures have been on a steady decline, shrinking from 8% to 5% in just one year.

But economists believe that the new GDP figures - expected to be released later on Friday - will be a brand new low, dragging the number down below the 5% mark.

Three industries - agriculture, construction and automobiles - have been struck the hardest amid India's economic slowdown.

Video by Pritam Roy, Arunoday Mukharji and Mrigakshi Shukla

  • 29 Nov 2019
