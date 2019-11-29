Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
GDP: Why India's growth rate is shrinking rapidly
India's growth rate is at its lowest in six years. Growth figures have been on a steady decline, shrinking from 8% to 5% in just one year.
But economists believe that the new GDP figures - expected to be released later on Friday - will be a brand new low, dragging the number down below the 5% mark.
Three industries - agriculture, construction and automobiles - have been struck the hardest amid India's economic slowdown.
Video by Pritam Roy, Arunoday Mukharji and Mrigakshi Shukla
-
29 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-india-50583731/gdp-why-india-s-growth-rate-is-shrinking-rapidlyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window