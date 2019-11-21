Video

Delhi residents desperate for a breath of fresh air in the midst of the city's toxic pollution crisis have found somewhere to turn: an "oxygen bar".

But with a price tag of 300 rupees ($4; £3.20) for 15 minutes of oxygen, it is an extravagance for most in India's smog-filled capital.

In many parts of northern India, air quality has deteriorated into the "hazardous" category, with the potential to cause respiratory illnesses.

The authorities have been forced to shut down schools, halt construction and restrict vehicles on the roads in Delhi.

Video by BBC Hindi's Nootan Sharma and Sahiba Khan