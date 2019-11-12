Video

Nearly a million angry customers of India's Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative bank are panicking as they struggle to access their money.

The bank is under investigation for alleged fraud totalling $500m (£390m), with police in India's financial capital Mumbai arresting its managing director last month.

Its customers, who have been protesting for weeks, have been left in the lurch as they have only been allowed to withdraw $700 (£550) from their accounts.

Many say that they fear losing their life savings.

Video by Suranjana Tewari, Aakriti Thapar and Vishnu Vardhan