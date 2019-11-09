Ayodhya verdict explained
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Holy site verdict explained

India's Supreme Court has ruled that the disputed holy site in Ayodhya in northern India should be given to Hindus who want to build a temple there.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 09 Nov 2019