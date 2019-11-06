Media player
Delhi air pollution 'killing our children'
Air pollution in India's capital Delhi has reached more than 20 times the World Health Organization's safe limit.
It is causing respiratory illnesses in people, and children are worst affected, reports the BBC's Rajini Vaidyanathan.
06 Nov 2019
