'This union territory was forced on us'
On 31 October, India formally divided the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two new federally-administered territories.
This comes in the wake of a decision to rescind a constitutional provision that granted the erstwhile state semi-autonomy.
Under the new arrangement, Jammu and Kashmir has been made in to a separate union territory, while Ladakh, which borders China, is another.
They are now ruled directly from the capital Delhi.
The BBC asked some people in the region what they thought of their new status.
Video by Aamir Peerzada
31 Oct 2019
