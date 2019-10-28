Footage shows rescuers trying to save India toddler
Video

Footage shows rescuers trying to save India toddler in borewell

Two-year-old Sujith Wilson accidently fell into an abandoned borewell on Friday while playing with his friends.

Rescuers have kept him alive by pumping oxygen into the borewell.

They are now digging a second hole parallel to the one the child fell into to rescue him.

Footage by BBC Tamil, NDRF and ANI

  • 28 Oct 2019