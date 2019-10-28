Media player
Footage shows rescuers trying to save India toddler in borewell
Two-year-old Sujith Wilson accidently fell into an abandoned borewell on Friday while playing with his friends.
Rescuers have kept him alive by pumping oxygen into the borewell.
They are now digging a second hole parallel to the one the child fell into to rescue him.
Footage by BBC Tamil, NDRF and ANI
28 Oct 2019
