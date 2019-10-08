India's nine-year-old skateboarding sensation
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

India's nine-year-old skateboarding sensation

Kamali is a nine-year old skateboarding sensation from southern India. She's starring in a short film about her life, which has been selected for next year's Academy Awards.

  • 08 Oct 2019
Go to next video: Skateboarding: How to do kickflips