Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
India's nine-year-old skateboarding sensation
Kamali is a nine-year old skateboarding sensation from southern India. She's starring in a short film about her life, which has been selected for next year's Academy Awards.
-
08 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-india-49963570/india-s-nine-year-old-skateboarding-sensationRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window