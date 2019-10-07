Protests to save Mumbai trees

Media player
Aarey protests: Fight to save Mumbai trees
India's top court has asked officials to stop cutting down trees in a forested area in Mumbai after protesters clashed with police over the weekend.
The trees, part of a green strip known as Aarey colony, were being cut to make way for a new metro rail project.
07 Oct 2019
