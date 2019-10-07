Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Kongthong: The Indian village where babies get a song for a name
The village of Kongthong in northeast India has a unique tradition going back centuries. Each baby is given a song by its mother for a name.
But some fear that the tradition could be lost, as fewer people are using their special tunes to call each other, using mobile phones instead and resorting to their "formal" outside names.
-
07 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-india-49937085/kongthong-the-indian-village-where-babies-get-a-song-for-a-nameRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window