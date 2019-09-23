Media player
The 'tortured' children of Kashmir
The BBC spoke to 17 families who allege that children are being illegally detained in Indian-administered Kashmir.
Video by Yogita Limaye, Shalu Yadav and Sanjay Ganguly
23 Sep 2019
