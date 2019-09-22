Video

Rajesh Wangad's tribe has used art to tell their stories for generations, living in harmony with the natural world around them.

But this way of life in western India is at threat of being wiped out forever.

So, using a combination of ancient skills and modern technology, he is fighting to save his home and art from being swept away by India's rapid modernisation. This film is based on his artwork and his story.

Concept and direction: Vikas Pandey. Field producer: Janhavee Moole

Built in Google Tilt Brush