Indian granny's 'less than a cent' breakfast wins hearts

Kamalaathaal has been serving up delicious meals in the southern Indian city of Coimbatore for the past 30 years - and she has not increased her prices since the day she launched her business.

Footage and reporting by BBC Tamil's Madan Prasad

Edited by Anshul Verma

  • 14 Sep 2019
