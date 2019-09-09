'You may disagree with gay sex but you know I exist'
Video

A year of being gay and legal in India

India's Supreme Court struck down a colonial-era law that criminalised homosexuality on 6 September last year.

One year later, a member of the LGBT community talks to the BBC about whether anything has changed.

Video by Anshul Verma and Vikas Pandey

  • 09 Sep 2019
