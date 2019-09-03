'Astronaut' explores India potholes
A video of an "astronaut" exploring 'craters' on a road in the southern city of Bangalore is the latest civic awareness project by artist Baadal Nanjundaswamy.

Video by Anantha Subramaniam, edited by Vikas Pandey

  • 03 Sep 2019
