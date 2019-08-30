'Beaten and tortured' by the Indian army

Video

Security forces in Indian-administered Kashmir have been accused of violently beating civilians in several villages, in the wake of the region being stripped of its autonomy.

The Indian army has denied these allegations.

The BBC's Sameer Hashmi met several villagers who say they were beaten with sticks and cables, and given electric shocks.

Video by Sanjay Ganguly, edited by Anshul Verma

