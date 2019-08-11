Dozens killed after heavy rainfall in India

Media player
India floods: Dozens killed after heavy rainfall
Monsoon flooding in southern and western India has led to dozens of deaths, with hundreds of thousands of people evacuated from their homes.
More than 60 of the people killed were in the south-western state of Kerala.
11 Aug 2019
