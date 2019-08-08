Media player
Kashmir dispute: 'We've been pushed back into medieval times'
Indian-administered Kashmir is still in lockdown, following India's controversial decision to remove its special status.
Article 370 had given the area significant autonomy from the rest of the country.
India and Pakistan both claim the Himalayan region of Kashmir in full, but each nation only controls a part of it.
Young Kashmiris say they feel betrayed by India's move and that now their futures look bleak.
08 Aug 2019
