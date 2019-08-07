'Kashmir is a volcano waiting to erupt'
Article 370: Kashmir protests over loss of special status

People have begun protesting, throwing stones at Indian armed forces in some parts of Indian-administered Kashmir, days after the government revoked the region's special status.

Video by Aamir Peerzada

  • 07 Aug 2019
