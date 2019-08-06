Shock and concern in locked down Kashmir

Media player
Kashmir lockdown: 'Our livelihood is affected, nobody is at peace'
Indian-administered Kashmir continues to be under a complete lockdown a day after the Indian government announced that it was withdrawing the disputed state’s special status.
Telephone networks and the internet are cut off and troops are patrolling the streets.
The BBC’s Aamir Peerzada travelled to the town of Baramulla to speak to residents.
06 Aug 2019
