Protests after fatal crash involving rape victim

Unnao rape: Protests in Delhi after victim involved in fatal crash
Protesters speak out in Delhi after a rape victim was involved in a fatal car crash in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh. Police have now opened a murder investigation into the Indian lawmaker she accused of rape in 2017.
30 Jul 2019
