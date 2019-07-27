'Stuck overnight' on stranded train

Media player
India floods: Hundreds of passengers rescued from train
Around 700 people have been rescued in India after flooding left them trapped on a train near Mumbai.
Helicopters, boats and diving teams were deployed by the Indian authorities after the Mahalaxmi Express became stranded on Friday night close to the town of Vangani.
27 Jul 2019
