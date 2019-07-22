The moment India's Moon mission began its journey
Chandrayaan-2: The moment India's Moon mission began its journey

India successfully launched its second lunar mission on Monday a week after halting the scheduled blast-off due to a technical snag.

India hopes the $150m (£120m) mission will be the first to land on the Moon's south pole.

