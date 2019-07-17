India building collapse rescuers form human chain

Media player
Mumbai building collapse: Rescue teams form human chain
At 13 people were killed when a building collapsed in the Indian city of Mumbai on Sunday.
As rescuers continued to look for trapped survivors on Tuesday, footage emerged showing volunteers passing a little girl and rubble down a human chain.
17 Jul 2019
