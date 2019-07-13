The curiosity library of old Delhi
The curiosity library of old Delhi

The Shah Waliullah Library is tucked away in the lanes of old Delhi. The tiny space also plays host to poetry readings and lively discussions on art, culture and politics.

Video by Abhishek Madhukar

  • 13 Jul 2019
