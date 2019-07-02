Deadly floods bring Mumbai to standstill

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mumbai: Deadly floods bring India's financial capital to standstill
At least 15 people have died and transport systems are severely disrupted after rains wreak havoc in Mumbai.
Officials have told people to stay indoors as more rains are expected to lash the city.
-
02 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-india-48835833/mumbai-deadly-floods-bring-india-s-financial-capital-to-standstillRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window