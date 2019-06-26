Did world's tallest statue bring development?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Did the world's tallest statue bring development to India?
The $430m Statue of Unity in the western state of Gujarat was hailed as a symbol of development. But for those who live near the statue, they're afraid they will lose their homes and livelihoods.
Video by Tejas Vaidya, Neha Sharma and Aamir Peerzada
-
26 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-india-48755552/did-the-world-s-tallest-statue-bring-development-to-indiaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window