Did world's tallest statue bring development?
Did the world's tallest statue bring development to India?

The $430m Statue of Unity in the western state of Gujarat was hailed as a symbol of development. But for those who live near the statue, they're afraid they will lose their homes and livelihoods.

Video by Tejas Vaidya, Neha Sharma and Aamir Peerzada

  • 26 Jun 2019
