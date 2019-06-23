Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'This ambitious water project killed my husband'
The Kaleshwaram project, inaugurated on 21 June, promises to bring water to parched areas in the southern Indian state of Telangana.
But not everyone has welcomed it - and the BBC spoke to one woman who says her husband killed himself because of it.
Video by Neha Sharma and Amair Peerzada
-
23 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-india-48705293/this-ambitious-water-project-killed-my-husbandRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window