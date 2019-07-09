The South Korean trying to make it in Indian cricket
Is this South Korea's Sachin Tendulkar?

Tae Kwan Park didn't feel like he was getting the right cricket training in South Korea.

So he travelled to Mumbai where he's been training and trying out for local clubs.

Video by Pooja Agarwal, Janhavee Moole and Sharad Badhe

