Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Is this South Korea's Sachin Tendulkar?
Tae Kwan Park didn't feel like he was getting the right cricket training in South Korea.
So he travelled to Mumbai where he's been training and trying out for local clubs.
Video by Pooja Agarwal, Janhavee Moole and Sharad Badhe
-
09 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window