Magician disappears in river after Houdini trick
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

India magician disappears in river after Houdini trick

Chanchal Lahiri, who attempted to recreate Harry Houdini's famed trick by jumping shackled into a river, is missing. He was meant to escape and swim to safety but did not emerge from the Hooghly river in West Bengal state.

  • 17 Jun 2019