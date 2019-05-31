The big Indian mango auction
Kesar: The Indian mango so popular it has to be auctioned

The Kesar mango is one of the most sought-after varieties in India. It is so popular that traders sell it via a huge auction in the western state of Gujarat.

Video by BBC Gujarati's Tejas Vaidya and Pavan Jaishwal

