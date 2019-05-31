Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Kesar: The Indian mango so popular it has to be auctioned
The Kesar mango is one of the most sought-after varieties in India. It is so popular that traders sell it via a huge auction in the western state of Gujarat.
Video by BBC Gujarati's Tejas Vaidya and Pavan Jaishwal
-
31 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-india-48455830/kesar-the-indian-mango-so-popular-it-has-to-be-auctionedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window