India in 'uncharted territory' after Modi win
Narendra Modi has been re-elected prime minister with a thumping majority. Political analyst Pratap Bhanu Mehta tells the BBC that India is now at the whim of one man who has won an extraordinary mandate.

Shot and edited by Abhishek Madhukar

  • 28 May 2019
