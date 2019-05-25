Media player
Indian students trapped in tuition centre blaze
At least 20 people have died in a fire that ripped through a building housing a tuition centre in western India.
Young students fell or jumped as they tried to escape flames engulfing the top floors of the building in the city of Surat, in Gujarat state.
Police say they have charged three people over the fire and city authorities have pledged a full inquiry.
25 May 2019
