Five reasons why Modi won India's election

India election 2019: Five reasons why Narendra Modi won
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has won a second five-year term in office after his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stormed to a resounding election victory.
The party is likely to build on the commanding majority it secured in 2014.
So how did Mr Modi manage to exceed expectations and win by a landslide? Here are five key reasons behind his success.
Produced by Vikas Pandey
24 May 2019
