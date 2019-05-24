Five reasons why Modi won India's election
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

India election 2019: Five reasons why Narendra Modi won

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has won a second five-year term in office after his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stormed to a resounding election victory.

The party is likely to build on the commanding majority it secured in 2014.

So how did Mr Modi manage to exceed expectations and win by a landslide? Here are five key reasons behind his success.

Produced by Vikas Pandey

  • 24 May 2019
Go to next video: Modi supporters celebrate election win