India election 2019: 'I want child marriage to end'

Saidabo Sayyad, a first-time voter in southern India, is determined to become a lawyer and help end the practice of child marriage. Until then, she says, she will vote for anyone who wants to do the same. Child marriage was banned in 2006 in India, but is still widespread.

Video by BBC Telugu's Sangeetham Prabhakar and Naveen Kumar, BBC Telugu

  • 21 May 2019
