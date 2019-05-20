Media player
India election 2019: Can you only win votes with bad economics?
India's political parties have made many big promises in this election season - and most of them have focused on the economy. The country has enjoyed fast growth for years, but there are concerns it is headed for a slowdown. So how many of these promises are realistic? And do promises that win votes have to equal bad economics?
Video by Aakriti Thapar
20 May 2019
