'I want to teach, not wash dishes abroad'
Nanita Sohel is a first-time voter in India's northern state of Punjab. In the last phase of the general election on 19 May, she says she will vote for the party that can guarantee good jobs for graduates.

Video by Anagha Pathak and Piyush Nagpal, BBC Punjabi

  • 16 May 2019
