India elections 2019: The riot survivor who voted for peace
Ankita says she still remembers the fear she felt when riots broke out in her village years ago. In this election, she says she will vote for a party that can stop such violence.
Video by Anagha Pathak and Piyush Nagpal, BBC Hindi
15 May 2019
