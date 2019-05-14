Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
India election 2019: 'I will vote for someone who will guarantee proper wages'
Theiyvanai started working in the textile industry in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu when she was still a child. Now old enough to vote for the first time, she is urging politicians to guarantee proper wages for such jobs.
Video by Pramila Krishnan and Piyush Nagpal, BBC Tamil
-
14 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-india-48254249/india-election-2019-i-will-vote-for-someone-who-will-guarantee-proper-wagesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window