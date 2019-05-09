India's security guards take on 'watchman Modi'
Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called himself the "watchman" of the nation, as part of an election campaign on securing India's borders. We asked real security guards what they think.

Video by Aakriti Thapar and Pooja Agarwal

  • 09 May 2019
