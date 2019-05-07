Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
India Gas scheme poster woman forced to cook with cow dung
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scheme to help poor rural women buy cooking gas in 2016. But despite being one of the first beneficiaries of the scheme, Guddi Devi still uses cow dung every day as fuel.
Video by Saroj Singh, Piyush Nagpal and Abhishek Madhukar
-
07 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-india-47975849/india-gas-scheme-poster-woman-forced-to-cook-with-cow-dungRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window