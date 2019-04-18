Taking the last Jet Airways flight

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jet Airways: Taking the last flight of India's stricken airline
One of India's most prominent airlines, Jet Airways, has run out of cash and failed to secure emergency funding. As a result it has suspended all of its flights and services.
The BBC's Punjabi Service was on the very last Jet Airways flight, which flew from Amritsar to Mumbai.
Filmed by Ravinder Singh Robin. Edited by Tessa Wong.
-
18 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-india-47971969/jet-airways-taking-the-last-flight-of-india-s-stricken-airlineRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window