Oldest voter explains why it's important to vote
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Oldest voter explains importance of elections

Millions of people across 20 states and union territories will cast their votes in 91 constituencies in the India elections.

One of them is 102-year-old Shyam Saran Negi who lives in Kapal, deep in the Himalayas bordering China.

He has been voting since the first election in the country in 1951.

  • 11 Apr 2019
Go to next video: India elections: Why you should care