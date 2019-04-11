India elections: All you need to know
India's general election is the biggest democratic exercise in the world.

Here are some of the numbers, leaders and issues you need to know about, as the country goes to polls in seven phases starting 11 April.

Results will be out on 23 May.

Produced by Kinjal Pandya-Wagh and Kavitha Prasad.

Graphics by Fadi Gibara

