Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
India elections: All you need to know
India's general election is the biggest democratic exercise in the world.
Here are some of the numbers, leaders and issues you need to know about, as the country goes to polls in seven phases starting 11 April.
Results will be out on 23 May.
Produced by Kinjal Pandya-Wagh and Kavitha Prasad.
Graphics by Fadi Gibara
-
11 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window