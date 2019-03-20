Media player
Are women in India any safer?
The rape and subsequent death of a female student in Delhi in 2012 put the global spotlight on the problem of gender-based violence in India.
Years later, the topic remains an issue in the Indian general election campaign.
BBC Reality Check asks whether India has become a safer place for women.
Story by Saroj Singh.
Motion graphics by Jacqueline Galvin.
