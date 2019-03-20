Are women in India any safer?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Are women in India any safer?

The rape and subsequent death of a female student in Delhi in 2012 put the global spotlight on the problem of gender-based violence in India.

Years later, the topic remains an issue in the Indian general election campaign.

BBC Reality Check asks whether India has become a safer place for women.

Story by Saroj Singh.

Motion graphics by Jacqueline Galvin.

  • 20 Mar 2019
Go to next video: 'Women can do great things if given a chance'