'Women can do great things if given a chance'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

India election 2019: Women candidates get the thumbs up

Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) just announced its candidate list for the general election, boasting more than 40% women. It is an impressive figure in a country with just 66 female MPs in the Lok Sabha. We asked people what they thought of the move.

Video by Abhishek Madhukar

  • 14 Mar 2019
Go to next video: What do India's voters want?