'Women can do great things if given a chance'

India election 2019: Women candidates get the thumbs up
Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) just announced its candidate list for the general election, boasting more than 40% women. It is an impressive figure in a country with just 66 female MPs in the Lok Sabha. We asked people what they thought of the move.
Video by Abhishek Madhukar
14 Mar 2019
